TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicles, debris block all lanes of I-20 West

All lanes were blocked on I-20 West after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a truck that overturned and scattered debris across the interstate.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles, including one overturned truck that scattered debris across the highway, has shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 leaving downtown.

All lanes were closed just before 4:30 p.m. on I-20 West at Langhorn Street, just west of the interchange between I-20 and the Downtown Connector. Some lanes on the eastbound side of I-20 are blocked as well, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Authorities have not released information about the circumstances of the wreck or the nature of the debris strewn across the interstate. Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The delays are expected to last until at least 5:30 p.m., according to the Traffic Center. Motorists should use Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway as alternate routes, the Traffic Center reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

