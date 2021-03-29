Tornado damage to close some Coweta schools for 2 weeks

In Coweta, the NWS said Friday it was an EF4 that hit the Newnan area, destroying homes and damaging several schools. Damage from the tornado delayed the response time for paramedics trying to reach a 56-year-old man who suffered an apparent heart attack.

Barry Eugene Martin was trying to check on one of his daughters whose home was destroyed when he had a medical emergency, a family friend posted on a GoFundMe page.

“Through the chaos, her father began to walk to get Jordan and to make sure she was okay,” the fundraising page states. “He began to have a heart attack and the responders were not able to get to him in time to save him.”

Martin was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle Saturday for her wedding. Instead, the family is planning a funeral.

A local business owner, Martin was also being remembered for supporting local high school sports, according to the fundraising page.

Newnan High was among the Coweta schools with extensive damage after the storm. The entire district remained closed Monday, Superintendent Evan Horton posted online. Many schools will not reopen until April 12.

