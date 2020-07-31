‘I was betrayed’ | Tamar Braxton speaks out about suicide attempt

The last month, fans of Tamar Braxton have sent their well-wishes for recovery after Braxton was hospitalized in Los Angeles due to reportedly overdosing on alcohol and pills. On Thursday, she doled out thanks to her supporters and explained the pain that led to her suicide attempt.
The “Love and War” singer has been treated at a mental health facility after being hospitalized July 16. Thursday, she revealed in an extensive Instagram post that she attempted suicide after buckling under the demands and broken promises to protect and portray her story, referring to her more than 11-year business relationship with WeTV. Braxton, the youngest of seven, became the breakout star of her family’s hit reality show “Braxton Family Values.”
Before sharing details of her “cry” for help, the 43-year-old thanked those who prayed for her, thought of her and sent her love during this trying time.
View this post on Instagram
First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago. Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. (Swipe to finish )
She later explained that she felt her happiness was being jeopardized for the sake of the demands of her career. She said as a Black woman she sought to “shape” her world and tell her story as inspiration to the audiences watching her show.
Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.
WeTV, which debuted the hit show “Braxton Family Values” starring Braxton and her sisters in 2011, made an announcement earlier this week about Braxton’s new show “Get Ya Life.” The network planned to premiere the show Thursday, July 30, but the show will be delayed out of respect for Braxton’s recovery, according to a statement released to TMZ.
“At this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”
The cable network said it would change the premiere date to Sept. 10 because of Braxton’s “current situation.” No further details were shared about Braxton’s condition.
Braxton was hospitalized July 16 in Los Angeles after her boyfriend David Adefeso found her unconscious after she reportedly took a toxic mix of pills and alcohol. The vocalist had been in the midst of working on multiple reality shows.
Late last week, Adefeso spoke about the impact of Braxton’s hospitalization. He made the initial 911 call, and it has been reported that the family is not pleased with his statements regarding Braxton’s mental health nor the subject of the alleged suicide attempt.
“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he continued. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”
Braxton quickly became a fan favorite due to her outspokenness and unfiltered stance that she deserved the same musical success as her celebrated, older sister Toni Braxton. She would go on to aspire to that goal by putting out hit records including “Love and War” and receiving several Grammy nominations, with the latest being for her song “If I Don’t Have You” in 2016. In 2019, she was the winner on the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”
In her Instagram post, Tamar Braxton is pictured with her 7-year-old son Logan, who is also the son of her ex-husband and music producer Vincent Herbert. Braxton asked that her fans keep in mind the severity of mental illness for the sake of their children and families.
“Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation,” she revealed in the raw statement. “The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.”