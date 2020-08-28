Tips sought in fatal shooting of man who recently moved to Georgia

A man who recently moved to Georgia from Louisiana was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a Newnan home, authorities said.
Officers responded to the house on Meadowbrook Drive after receiving a call about gunfire in the neighborhood, police said in a news release.
When investigators arrived, they found Tamario Jenkins of Grantville on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Details of the shooting are unclear, but investigators said a second man, identified as Vincent Tiller, went to the home with Jenkins and fled the scene before police arrived. He was interviewed at his Grantville home late Wednesday night while detectives executed a search warrant, Newnan police said.
Authorities have not said if Tiller is a suspect in the fatal shooting, but the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, the release said.
Anyone with information on Jenkins’ death is asked to contact detectives at 770-254-2355. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also submit tips to police at 770-254-2350 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
