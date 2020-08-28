Tips sought in fatal shooting of man who recently moved to Georgia

When investigators arrived, they found Tamario Jenkins of Grantville on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Details of the shooting are unclear, but investigators said a second man, identified as Vincent Tiller, went to the home with Jenkins and fled the scene before police arrived. He was interviewed at his Grantville home late Wednesday night while detectives executed a search warrant, Newnan police said.