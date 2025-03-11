error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment

60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. AJC’s Senior Reporter Ernie Suggs is on the ground, covering the commemoration of this historic march and the lasting impact of the fight for voting rights. On March 7, 1965, peaceful demonstrators advocating for Black voting rights were brutally attacked by state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, including John Lewis, then-chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and Hosea Williams, a top aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and leader in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). The violence shocked the nation and helped lead to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Six decades later, civil rights leaders, march survivors, and supporters return to Selma to reflect on its legacy and the work still left to be done. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP

AJC |17 minutes ago
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Thousands gather in Selma to mark 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
Credit: AP

'Bloody Sunday' 60th anniversary marked in Selma with remembrances and concerns about the...

1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE

0:56

Putnam County sheriff shares location of body recovered from Lake Oconee

The month-long search for Westminster coach Gary Jones ended when his body was recovered from Lake Oconee.

1:54

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983

2:34

What Disney got wrong about Br'er Rabbit's story

Br'er Rabbit's story runs deep. Credits: Najja Parker / AJC | ABC News | AP | Archive.org | Disney | Commons.Wikimedia.org | FOX / NFL | Getty | Newspapers.com