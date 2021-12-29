Thousands get COVID shots at Gwinnett incentive event

As the omicron variant of the virus surges, about the same number of Gwinnett residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. One-fifth of all PCR tests in in the past two weeks in Gwinnett have come up positive, according to the department.

Gwinnett County, in partnership with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and private providers, gave vaccines and booster shots from Dec. 10-12. Participants received $100 Visa gift cards while supplies lasted.