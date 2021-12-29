Thousands get COVID shots at Gwinnett incentive event

More than 6,600 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gwinnett County’s “Finish Strong Together” drive earlier this month, the county said.
As the omicron variant of the virus surges, about the same number of Gwinnett residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. One-fifth of all PCR tests in in the past two weeks in Gwinnett have come up positive, according to the department.
Gwinnett County, in partnership with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and private providers, gave vaccines and booster shots from Dec. 10-12. Participants received $100 Visa gift cards while supplies lasted.
More than 557,000 Gwinnett residents, or 61% of the county, had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the state. Fifty-six percent of Gwinnett residents are fully vaccinated and 30% have received boosters, according to state data.
“We’re concerned about variants and other things and we really, really need the young people to step up and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district director of the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health departments.
