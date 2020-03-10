Here are the ‘Black Panther’ characters confirmed to appear in the Marvel sequel

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Killmonger’s return is “pure rumor,” he told BET in 2019.

“It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks,” he said.

Though it’s still unclear if that rumor will become fact, there have been a few details released about which characters will return for the sequel.

According to Screenrant.com, here are the characters slated to return for "Black Panther 2" in 2022:

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

In "Black Panther," Okoye (Danai Gurira) wore armor inspired by tribes throughout the African continent.

Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, is one of the Black Panthers’ most revered and dependable allies, serving as the king’s go-to warrior in the fight against Killmonger to save Wakanda. Okoye appeared in the April 2018 release “Avengers: Infinity War” and survived. She also appeared in the “Avengers: Endgame,” using Wakanda’s resources to handle issues in Africa and battle Thanos. By the last scenes of “Endgame,” Okoye was seen at Tony Stark’s funeral.

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Letitia Wright’s Shuri returned in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The witty, technology genius and sister to T’Challa will return for the film’s sequel. According to reports, she will continue to assist her brother with weapons, suits and any other needs as he continues the quest to keep Wakanda safe and thriving “forever.”

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

Because there would be no film without the lead character, it’s no surprise T’Challa will return.

T’Challa revealed Wakanda’s true nature to the world, and the Marvel Comic Universe has not yet been seen responding to this newfound knowledge. T’Challa fought Thanos the last time he was on screen, so viewers can likely expect Black Panther to take on even more of the MCU’s most feared villains in the sequel. Boseman could have more appearances as Black Panther because he reportedly has signed a five-film contract with Marvel.

Everett Ross (Martin Freeman)

Shuri’s comrade and fellow brainy superhero assist is expected to appear in the sequel. Ross, a member of the CIA, helped Black Panther by halting the vibranium weapons from being taken out of the country at the end of the film. The character also appeared in “Captain America: Civil War,” where he helped Bucky Barnes after he was framed for bombing Vienna International Center, where King T’Challa was killed.

Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

The queen will yet again provide wisdom to her newly crowned king and son T’Challa in the sequel to “Black Panther.” In the film version, Ramonda is the mother to Shuri and T’Challa. That is unlike the comics storyline that has her as stepmother to T’Challa. Ramonda had a smaller role in the first film and was seen briefly in “Avengers: Endgame,” but film critics believe her role will grow in “Black Panther 2.”