Here are the ‘Black Panther’ characters confirmed to appear in the Marvel sequel

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite Wakandan villains and heroes since the sequel to “Black Panther” was announced last year. Now the filmmakers are teasing a bit about which characters are confirmed to return for “Black Panther 2.”
The Marvel Comic juggernaut, which was filmed in Atlanta, broke records when it was released Feb. 16, 2018. Namely, the Ryan Coogler-directed film became the third-highest-grossing film of all time in North America, according to Time magazine. The movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, raked in more than $1.3 billion at theaters across the world. Along the way, the film also snagged an Oscar nomination for best picture. The film's accolades and box office success were only the beginning of its impact, according to Boseman, who plays the title character. The film became a cultural phenomenon due to it being the first major superhero film with an all-black cast and the messages of African and black pride rooted in the film's storyline.
“It’s not just a movie. It’s become its own thing," Boseman told The Associated Press during a red carpet interview before the film’s release. “It’s a movement. People are excited about the cultural aspect of it. I’m excited about it because I know it’s good.”
Naturally, the folks behind the film thought it wise to bring the historic superhero movie back to its adoring fans in sequel form.
“Black Panther 2” is set for a May 2022 release date, according to Screenrant.com. There are no plot details available, but there has been lots of online chatter about the return of maniacal villain Killmonger, who was played by Michael B. Jordan.
According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Killmonger’s return is “pure rumor,” he told BET in 2019.
“It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks,” he said.
Though it’s still unclear if that rumor will become fact, there have been a few details released about which characters will return for the sequel.
According to Screenrant.com, here are the characters slated to return for "Black Panther 2" in 2022:
Okoye (Danai Gurira)
Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, is one of the Black Panthers’ most revered and dependable allies, serving as the king’s go-to warrior in the fight against Killmonger to save Wakanda. Okoye appeared in the April 2018 release “Avengers: Infinity War” and survived. She also appeared in the “Avengers: Endgame,” using Wakanda’s resources to handle issues in Africa and battle Thanos. By the last scenes of “Endgame,” Okoye was seen at Tony Stark’s funeral.
Shuri (Letitia Wright)
The witty, technology genius and sister to T’Challa will return for the film’s sequel. According to reports, she will continue to assist her brother with weapons, suits and any other needs as he continues the quest to keep Wakanda safe and thriving “forever.”
Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)
Because there would be no film without the lead character, it’s no surprise T’Challa will return.
T’Challa revealed Wakanda’s true nature to the world, and the Marvel Comic Universe has not yet been seen responding to this newfound knowledge. T’Challa fought Thanos the last time he was on screen, so viewers can likely expect Black Panther to take on even more of the MCU’s most feared villains in the sequel. Boseman could have more appearances as Black Panther because he reportedly has signed a five-film contract with Marvel.
Everett Ross (Martin Freeman)
Shuri’s comrade and fellow brainy superhero assist is expected to appear in the sequel. Ross, a member of the CIA, helped Black Panther by halting the vibranium weapons from being taken out of the country at the end of the film. The character also appeared in “Captain America: Civil War,” where he helped Bucky Barnes after he was framed for bombing Vienna International Center, where King T’Challa was killed.
Ramonda (Angela Bassett)
The queen will yet again provide wisdom to her newly crowned king and son T’Challa in the sequel to “Black Panther.” In the film version, Ramonda is the mother to Shuri and T’Challa. That is unlike the comics storyline that has her as stepmother to T’Challa. Ramonda had a smaller role in the first film and was seen briefly in “Avengers: Endgame,” but film critics believe her role will grow in “Black Panther 2.”