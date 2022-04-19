Combined Shape Caption

These Airlines Have , Made Masks Optional.CNN reports that on April 18, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the Biden administration's mask mandates for planes and other transportation. .Judge Mizelle said the mandate surpassed the CDC's statutory authority and was therefore unlawful.Following the ruling, several airlines announced they were changing their mask policies. .Masks will now be optional on board flights for the following airlines:.Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option, Alaska Airlines, via statement.Face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights. Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements. , American Airlines, via statement.Southwest employees and customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask on flights, at domestic ​airports, and at some international locations. We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing. , Southwest Airlines, via statement