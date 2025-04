News

The history of U.S. tariffs offers a glimpse at what could happen next

Tariffs have long shaped the U.S. economy. Once the backbone of America's budget, tariffs are now back in the spotlight. But do they still work? As new measures are announced, history offers a few clues about their impact. Credits: AJC | Ronald Reagan Presidential Library | Library of Congress | Ferris Bueller's Day Off | PBS Firing Line with Margaret Hoover | KARE 11 | National Archives | Getty Images

2:16