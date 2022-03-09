'The IRS Is in Crisis:' , Tax Experts Say To , Expect Delays in 2022.CNBC reports the 2022 tax season could get interesting.A recent report released by the National Taxpayer Advocate warns that issues with processing likely spell disaster for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this year.I am deeply concerned about the upcoming filing season. , Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, via CNBC.Paper is the IRS’ Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it. , Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, via CNBC.Hoping to mitigate issues with processing, the agency has urged taxpayers to file their returns online.IRS officials have reportedly been working around the clock for several months to ensure tax season has as few issues as possible.They say the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic compound the problems associated with the already massive undertaking of processing millions of tax returns.The pandemic continues to create challenges, Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner, via CNBC.... but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensuretheir tax return and refund don’t face processing delays. , Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner, via CNBC.... but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensuretheir tax return and refund don’t face processing delays. , Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner, via CNBC.IRS officials anticipate those who file electronically and choose direct deposit as a payment option will have no issues with their returns.According to CNBC, properly prepared returns should result in refunds reaching bank accounts within 21 days