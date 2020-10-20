Texas woman died of coronavirus on flight from Arizona

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced an additional 592 cases of the coronavirus and three deaths due to the virus, and the Garland, Texas, woman was included in that tally. Jenkins said his office was notified the woman, who was in her 30s, died July 25 while the plane leaving from Arizona was parked on the apron, according to news station NBC DFW. The woman, who has not been identified, had struggled to breathe before the flight, and she was given oxygen before she died on the jetway.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” Jenkins said. “We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona.” The flight was headed from Arizona to Texas, Jenkins told ABC affiliate WFAA.