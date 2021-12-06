ajc logo
Texas man dies after shooting at Chamblee shopping center

The man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.
The man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.

A Texas man has died after he was shot in the chest at a Chamblee shopping center over the weekend.

Norberto Trevino, 42, was found at the Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway on Saturday evening, according to Chamblee spokeswoman Mercy Montgomery. When police arrived about 7 p.m., they discovered he had a single gunshot wound to his upper chest. He died from his injuries at the scene, Montgomery said.

Little is known about the shooting that resulted in Trevino’s death. Police are “actively working the case and following up on all available leads,” Montgomery said.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Asia Simone Burns

Asia Simone Burns is a breaking news reporter for the AJC.

