Texas man dies after shooting at Chamblee shopping center

Norberto Trevino, 42, was found at the Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway on Saturday evening, according to Chamblee spokeswoman Mercy Montgomery. When police arrived about 7 p.m., they discovered he had a single gunshot wound to his upper chest. He died from his injuries at the scene, Montgomery said.

Little is known about the shooting that resulted in Trevino’s death. Police are “actively working the case and following up on all available leads,” Montgomery said.