Tennessee convict to be released after guilty plea in 2011 murder

Jason Autry identifies Zach Adams during his testimony on day four of the Holly Bobo murder trial in 2017. Credit: AP Credit: AP

After being identified in the investigation, Autry cooperated with authorities. During the 2017 trial, he testified against his longtime friend Zach Adams — who was convicted of shooting Bobo to death under a bridge after raping her with two other men, according to reports.

Adams was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years. His brother, John Dylan Adams, reached a deal with prosecutors and was sent away for 35 years. A third suspect, Autry’s cousin Shayne Austin, was found dead in an apparent suicide in Florida in February 2015.

Autry, who admits being addicted to methamphetamine, said he was looking for drugs when he called Adams on the day of Bobo’s disappearance in April 2011. But Adams called back, saying he actually needed Autry’s help.

Autry next went to Austin’s trailer, where Adams had driven with Bobo wrapped in a blanket in the back of his pickup truck, Autry said, according to the AP.

Adams and Autry drove Bobo’s body to a spot underneath a bridge, where they planned to throw her into the river.

After picking her up, the pair realized the young woman was still alive.

Adams then retrieved a pistol from his truck, Autry testified, admitting that he stood guard to make sure no witnesses were around, and then he signaled the all clear to Adams.

A single gunshot reverberated through the air.

“It sounded like, boom, boom, boom, underneath that bridge. It was just one shot, but it echoed,” Autry said. “Birds went everywhere, all up under that bridge. Then just dead silence for just a second.”

Fearing capture, he and Adams loaded Bobo’s body back into the truck and drove away, Autry said.

— Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.