Ten years later, Houston woman completes dream run

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Credit: Hope Dean

Credit: Hope Dean

Credit: Hope Dean

Credit: Hope Dean

Monique Green, 58, flew all the way from Houston, Texas, to run the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

It’s been her dream course for 10 years, and today that wish finally came true, she said.

After a divorce about a year ago, Green’s therapist helped her make a motivational “vision board” to get past the difficult time. Running this race was near the top of the list, she said.

”This is the most-fun 10K I’ve ever done,” Green said. “The crowd is great. The volunteers are great. It was awesome from start to finish.”

