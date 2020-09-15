Teen killed by Gwinnett officers was on probation for gun charge

“The defendant must not possess any firearms while on probation,” Lusk’s court records state.

But Thursday afternoon, Lusk did have a handgun and fired at Gwinnett officers, according to the GBI.

The incident began when officers saw a couple standing beside a vehicle at Intown Suites on Willow Trail Parkway, near Norcross, investigators said. The two went inside a room and an officer checked the tag on the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, the GBI said.

When the two came outside, an officer attempted to question them about the vehicle and the two ran in different directions. Gwinnett officers began a search for the pair with the help of a police dog.

SWAT K-9 Blue was laid to rest Tuesday in Bethlehem. Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

“The search spanned a large area and eventually K-9 Blue detected a scent that led the officers back to the wooded area behind the lodge,” the GBI later said in a statement.

The dog was released toward Lusk, who fired at officers, Gwinnett police previously said. Gwinnett officers returned fire. During the shooting, both Lusk and K-9 Blue were struck. Both died from their injuries.

The GBI conducted an autopsy Friday on Lusk. Those findings were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

A necropsy was also performed on Blue, according to police. It was not known Tuesday whether investigators had determined who shot the dog.

The woman seen with Lusk was not located, according to the GBI.

On Tuesday, a procession was held for Blue, the second Georgia K-9 killed in the line of duty this year. The dog was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Oak Rest Pet Gardens in Bethlehem.