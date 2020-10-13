Teen found shot dead on side of Georgia road

Authorities in northwestern Georgia are investigating the death of an 18-year-old found alongside a roadway Monday in rural Haralson County.
Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say utility workers found the body of Hoyt Taylor Daniel in the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Haralson County, where Daniel also lived, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office.
The victim was dead when he was discovered and had sustained gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit is involved in the investigation. No further details were provided about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.
