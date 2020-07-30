Breaking News

Teen charged in deadly July 4 motorcycle crash in Gwinnett

Aaliyah Ritchie
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety | 30 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A teen driver is facing charges in a Fourth of July crash that killed a motorcyclist, Gwinnett County police said Thursday.

Aaliyah Ritchie, 18, of Loganville, is accused of second-degree vehicular homicide in the crash that led to Clinton Mathews’ death, according to investigators.

Gwinnett police said Mathews, 51, of Grayson, died in a hospital more than two weeks after he was hit in the intersection of Grayson Highway and Rosebud Road.

Mathews and a passenger were riding south on Grayson Highway about 1:30 p.m. when Ritchie, who was driving a Honda Pilot, turned left in front of them, Gwinnett police previously said.

Both passengers were thrown from the motorcycle, police said. Mathews died of his injuries July 19.

Ritchie faces an additional charge of failure to yield while turning left, according to records. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Monday and released later that day on a $12,500 bond.

