Teen car theft suspects arrested at Atlanta apartments after SWAT standoff

The SWAT team forced their way into the apartment, but the suspects were not there, authorities said. Another witness then told police the suspects were inside the apartment next door.

Investigators later determined Jenkins and Thomas had gone through a crawlspace to get into the second apartment. The SWAT team then went into that apartment and arrested the teens.

Jenkins and Thomas were taken to the Fulton County Jail, where they remain. In addition to theft by receiving and firearm possession, Jenkins is charged with reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.