Teen car theft suspects arrested at Atlanta apartments after SWAT standoff

Two teenagers suspected of stealing a car from DeKalb County were arrested Tuesday after a SWAT standoff at an Atlanta apartment complex.
Kartier Jenkins, 19, and Demontae Thomas, 17, were both taken into custody on multiple charges, including theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during a felony, Atlanta police said in a statement.
The incident began about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when Atlanta officers spotted a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen. Police tried to pull over the car, but the driver sped away, investigators said.
The car was found shortly after in the area of Pine and McAfee streets, but the suspects were no longer inside. Witnesses told police they saw the suspects get out of the car and go into an apartment at a nearby complex. They also noticed the suspects were armed, police said.
“Additional units were notified and responded to the scene, including the SWAT team and negotiators,” police said.
The SWAT team forced their way into the apartment, but the suspects were not there, authorities said. Another witness then told police the suspects were inside the apartment next door.
Investigators later determined Jenkins and Thomas had gone through a crawlspace to get into the second apartment. The SWAT team then went into that apartment and arrested the teens.
Jenkins and Thomas were taken to the Fulton County Jail, where they remain. In addition to theft by receiving and firearm possession, Jenkins is charged with reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.