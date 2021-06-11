Teen arrested, stolen gun recovered during ‘slider’ detail in Buckhead

In the video, a man identified as Woods is shown leaning against a light pole before taking off and scrambling over a chain link fence. The officer radios that he saw a gun in the man’s pocket and jumps in his cruiser to follow him, quickly catching up to him at the entrance to a Target on Piedmont Road.

The officer appeared to point a nonlethal weapon at Woods before ordering to lie down and putting him in handcuffs. “Don’t make me hurt you,” he tells the teenager as he slowly lowers himself to the ground. Woods did not appear to have a handgun on him when he was detained.

The video shows an officer later spot a gun lying in the middle of a nearby furniture store’s parking lot, across the street from Target.

“Officers located the handgun and determined it was loaded and had been stolen during a recent vehicle theft on Peachtree Road in Zone 5,” Chafee said. “Officers also recovered three credit cards and a social security card which had been stolen during vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles.”

Woods had a felony record and was not allowed to carry a gun, the spokesman said. He was arrested on charges of loitering, obstruction and weapons possession as well as multiple charges related to the thefts.

Officers in Buckhead’s Zone 2 have been on “heightened alert” for slider crimes, Chafee said, chalking up the arrest as a success toward that effort. The second man was not arrested and was released from the gas station parking lot.

On Tuesday, the police department said it had taken 827 reports of guns stolen from vehicles this year, all of which were preventable.

“We are often asked by the community, ‘What can we do to help reduce crime?’” the department said in a Facebook post. “We remind you that there are simple things like practicing responsible gun safety, choosing to deescalate situations rather than shooting someone, securing your vehicles, and paying attention to your surroundings are all things that can make a difference.”