Teen already jailed on murder charge now accused of 2019 Gwinnett homicide

A 16-year-old from Norcross already being held on a felony murder charge has been arrested and charged with a second, unrelated murder from 2019, the GBI announced Monday.
Leslie Garcia-Juarez is facing new counts of felony murder and aggravated assault after he was arrested at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons.
Garcia-Juarez was arrested in late December in the shooting death of 22-year-old Adaph Aimable. The new charges stem from the murder of 19-year-old Osiel Montano almost exactly one year earlier, according to Ammons.
According to the GBI, Norcross police requested help from the state agency in working a homicide investigation on Dec. 30, 2019. Montano’s body had been found in an abandoned apartment in the Spring Lake apartment complex in Norcross, Ammons said. Montano was dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
“It was determined that Garcia-Juarez shot and killed Montano and then fled the scene,” Ammons said in a news release.
She said the charges were the “result of a lengthy murder investigation.”
On Dec. 29, Gwinnett County police officers were called to the 4300 block of Satellite Boulevard near Duluth just after 9 a.m. about a report of a shooting inside of a unit at the The Maddox apartment complex. Garcia-Juarez was arrested days later and charged as an adult in Aimable’s death, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
The investigation into Montano’s killing remains ongoing and the GBI asks anyone with information to contact them. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.