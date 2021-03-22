Teen already jailed on murder charge now accused of 2019 Gwinnett homicide

“It was determined that Garcia-Juarez shot and killed Montano and then fled the scene,” Ammons said in a news release.

She said the charges were the “result of a lengthy murder investigation.”

On Dec. 29, Gwinnett County police officers were called to the 4300 block of Satellite Boulevard near Duluth just after 9 a.m. about a report of a shooting inside of a unit at the The Maddox apartment complex. Garcia-Juarez was arrested days later and charged as an adult in Aimable’s death, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

The investigation into Montano’s killing remains ongoing and the GBI asks anyone with information to contact them. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.