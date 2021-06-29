Teen, 9-year-old hit by truck while riding e-scooter in SW Atlanta

A teenager and 9-year-old boy were seriously injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a utility truck while riding a scooter in southwest Atlanta.
Police said the two were crossing the street on an electric scooter about 10 a.m. when they were struck at the intersection of Fletcher and Ira Streets in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.
“Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male and a 9-year-old male who were struck by a utility truck,” Atlanta police said in a statement. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, authorities said. No charges are expected.
