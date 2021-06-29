ajc logo
X

Teen, 9-year-old hit by truck while riding e-scooter in SW Atlanta

The two were crossing the street on an electric scooter when they were hit by a truck about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Caption
The two were crossing the street on an electric scooter when they were hit by a truck about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Intown Atlanta
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A teenager and 9-year-old boy were seriously injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a utility truck while riding a scooter in southwest Atlanta.

Police said the two were crossing the street on an electric scooter about 10 a.m. when they were struck at the intersection of Fletcher and Ira Streets in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.

“Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male and a 9-year-old male who were struck by a utility truck,” Atlanta police said in a statement. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, authorities said. No charges are expected.

ExploreCouple’s romantic trip turns tragic as woman on e-scooter hit, killed

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Atlanta Beltline’s Run Club back to hosting fun runs
2
Man killed in multicar crash on I-20 ramp in Atlanta
3
New project tests impact of pedestrian, bicycle space on vehicle...
4
Central Library art installation in running for national award
5
Rodney Cook, Sr. Peace Park to officially open June 29
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top