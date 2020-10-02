Teen, 3-month old killed after GSP chase, multicar crash in Midtown

Stallings said a trooper first attempted to pull the BMW over on I-75 South near Howell Mill Road after spotting it and another vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed.” The second vehicle sped off, but Stallings said the trooper caught up with the BMW and clocked it at speeds in excess of 120 mph.

The trooper turned on his blue lights to attempt a traffic stop on the BMW shortly after 9:30 p.m.

“The vehicle slowed momentarily then accelerated, initiating a pursuit,” Stallings said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. “The trooper pursued the fleeing vehicle as it traveled, recklessly passing other vehicles and traveling through a construction zone at a high rate of speed.”

The chase continued south on the Downtown Connector before the BMW exited onto 17th Street onto an access road, she said. It crossed 14th Street and approached 10th Street, where the Nissan was stopped. After striking the Nissan on its left side, the BMW hit two other vehicles also stopped on 10th, according to authorities.

“The trooper approached the crash scene shortly after it occurred,” Stallings said. “The driver of the BMW, suspected to be the owner, immediately fled from the crash scene.”

Authorities have identified the driver as a 25-year-old man after he was seen on nearby security cameras. His name was not released, although Stallings said he will face several criminal charges related to the pursuit and crash.