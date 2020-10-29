Tamar Braxton speaks about domestic violence, suicide attempt in new interview

“My family did an episode with Iyanla and I was excited about it. But that excitement came to an end when she decided to tell everyone (during the taping) that I was domestically sexually abused from the ages of 6 to 16. And I’ve never told anyone that,” Braxton said, also confirming that “it’s not an allegation. It’s a fact.”

Hall asked Braxton about the allegations that she attacked Adefeso while driving over the summer. She denied those allegations. He published a YouTube video about what he said was an physical altercation between him and Braxton. He would later file a restraining order against her.

“He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner,” she said. “And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself. Is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably. I don’t know.”

The Grammy Award-nominated artist said her focus now is her mental health and repairing her relationship with her family. She will launch a podcast about her personal struggles, called "Under Construction, on Nov. 11. Her family’s show, which is filmed in several parts of metro Atlanta, is currently airing on WeTV.

“I love my family. And I don’t want to fight with my family. And I want to be an example of a family who fights and argues and always have turmoil,” she said.