Tamar Braxton speaks about domestic violence, suicide attempt in new interview

Tamar Braxton has had a turbulent several months, marked by a series of personal and professional challenges. In her first interview since her suicide attempt in July, she sat down with Tamron Hall to speak about her recent perilous fight for anonymity and her own mental health.
In the “Tamron Hall Show” interviewed that aired Wednesday, Braxton confirmed that her overdose on alcohol and medication was a suicide attempt. She was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Los Angeles by her then-fiancé former fiancé, David Adefeso.
“I’m just going to be 100%. There has been a time where I wanted to, but this was the first time where I’ve actually acted on it,” she said, going on to say she’s not in counseling regularly.
She aired some of her personal grief about her time with the WeTV network on her Instagram account after the incident. In the interview with Hall, the “Love and War” vocalist confirmed that she had been unhappy with working with the network on reality television projects for years. She also revealed that an episode of her family’s show “Braxton Family Values” disturbed her for years. The 43-year-old said she believes a family member leaked information about being abused, which made her feel violated.
“My family did an episode with Iyanla and I was excited about it. But that excitement came to an end when she decided to tell everyone (during the taping) that I was domestically sexually abused from the ages of 6 to 16. And I’ve never told anyone that,” Braxton said, also confirming that “it’s not an allegation. It’s a fact.”
Hall asked Braxton about the allegations that she attacked Adefeso while driving over the summer. She denied those allegations. He published a YouTube video about what he said was an physical altercation between him and Braxton. He would later file a restraining order against her.
“He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner,” she said. “And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself. Is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably. I don’t know.”
The Grammy Award-nominated artist said her focus now is her mental health and repairing her relationship with her family. She will launch a podcast about her personal struggles, called "Under Construction, on Nov. 11. Her family’s show, which is filmed in several parts of metro Atlanta, is currently airing on WeTV.
“I love my family. And I don’t want to fight with my family. And I want to be an example of a family who fights and argues and always have turmoil,” she said.