Tamar Braxton slams her family’s ‘Braxton Family Values’ trailer

Braxton, 43, said she woke up Wednesday morning to a “disgusting” trailer for the show, which is in its 11th season, that used her “pain for their pleasure and ratings.” The promotional clip available on WeTV’s website for the new season does not feature any footage of Braxton’s hospital stay. It, instead, highlights her sister Trina getting married and emotional scenes including her sister Traci. According to reports, the trailer Tamar Braxton refers to shows Toni Braxton reacting to her hospitalization.

“At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨ and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼️‼️” she wrote in an Instagram post.