Tamar Braxton slams her family’s ‘Braxton Family Values’ trailer

Weeks after ending her tumultuous business relationship with WeTV, Tamar Braxton has slammed the network and her former show “Braxton Family Values” for using her recent hospitalization in a trailer.
Braxton, 43, said she woke up Wednesday morning to a “disgusting” trailer for the show, which is in its 11th season, that used her “pain for their pleasure and ratings.” The promotional clip available on WeTV’s website for the new season does not feature any footage of Braxton’s hospital stay. It, instead, highlights her sister Trina getting married and emotional scenes including her sister Traci. According to reports, the trailer Tamar Braxton refers to shows Toni Braxton reacting to her hospitalization.
“At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨ and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼️‼️” she wrote in an Instagram post.
In July, the “Love and War” singer was hospitalized after attempting suicide by overdosing on pills and alcohol. She spent some time at a California mental health facility. She explained to her fans shortly after that the strain of doing her own show “Get Yo Life” and the many years of filming the show featuring her family had worn on her.
“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she wrote in an August Instagram post. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”
WeTV, which debuted the hit show “Braxton Family Values” starring Braxton and her sisters in 2011, responded to Braxton’s statement by announcing an end to the business relationship.
“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”
“Braxton Family Values” premieres at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 5.