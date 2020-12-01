‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman will not face death penalty in murder-for-hire case

James Timothy Norman, who starred in the OWN television show and helped run the chain of restaurants of the same name, is awaiting trial for charges of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He is one of three defendants charged in the plot to murder 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr., the grandson of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, in March 2016.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for Norman nor his alleged co-conspirator Terica Ellis, according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.