‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star thanks fans for support after son’s arrest in murder plot

Several fans flocked to the Instagram post, sharing their prayers and expressing relief that she was remaining in good spirits despite the accusations against her son.

Instagram user Margaretm444 wrote: “Ms. Robbie, You are a blessing to so many. You look well. God is with you and there is strength and guidance in his spirit. Thank you for the joy your family has brought to the world. I am sorry things have been challenging and heart breaking.”

Another user, Idamae724, wrote: “Good to see you ❤️😂 I’m sending all love your way. Remember God is in control. He knows your heart. I’ll never forget all the love you showed me. It’s my turn to pay it forward. What ever you need I’m here. God speed.”

Andre Montgomery, left, comedian Chris Tucker and Charles Crenchaw, Montgomery's cousin and cast mate on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" Credit: Via Facebook Credit: Via Facebook

Others responding to the post alluded to Norman’s charges, advising Montgomery that she was “protected” from the negative outcome that may come of the charges against Norman.

“God removes the devil’s from our lives its a hard pill to swallow however we need to keep our eyes opened because the enemies are right next to us..God bless you now you have peace. God has protected you,” read a comment from ka.ren5519.

In September, Montgomery told journalist and family friend April Simpson that she was “too weak” to offer extensive comments about the case.

In a text, Montgomery reportedly wrote to Simpson: “Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son.”

Recently, Judge Nannette Baker denied Norman’s request to be released from jail while awaiting trial, according to STL Today. Since the 41-year-old potentially faces a penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, Baker said she believed he had an incentive to attempt to flee the country before his trial.