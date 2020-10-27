‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star thanks fans for support after son’s arrest in murder plot

Robbie Montgomery, the star of OWN’s “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” shared a heartfelt thank-you to her fans and supporters after not directly speaking out about her son and fellow reality TV star Tim Norman, who has entered a not-guilty plea to charges that he orchestrated his nephew’s fatal shooting four years ago.
Fans of the show and those shocked by the accusations against Norman have reached out to the 80-year-old by mail and social media to offer support. Four years ago, she lost her grandson to gun violence. Earlier this summer, Norman was arrested and accused in the murder-for-hire plot that allegedly led to the killing of her 21-year-old grandson Andre Montgomery.
In September, Norman was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Earlier this month, he entered his not-guilty plea and requested to be released from jail to be with his mother while awaiting trial.
During the weekend, Montgomery posted a thank-you to her fans for supporting her family during this tumultuous time. She did not speak about Norman’s charges, but she said she appreciated the “love, prayers, cards, calls, and messages." The restaurateur, who once performed with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, posted an image of herself wearing a mask, apron and forming a heart with her hands. She appeared to be sitting at one of her Sweetie Pie locations in the photograph.
Several fans flocked to the Instagram post, sharing their prayers and expressing relief that she was remaining in good spirits despite the accusations against her son.
Instagram user Margaretm444 wrote: “Ms. Robbie, You are a blessing to so many. You look well. God is with you and there is strength and guidance in his spirit. Thank you for the joy your family has brought to the world. I am sorry things have been challenging and heart breaking.”
Another user, Idamae724, wrote: “Good to see you ❤️😂 I’m sending all love your way. Remember God is in control. He knows your heart. I’ll never forget all the love you showed me. It’s my turn to pay it forward. What ever you need I’m here. God speed.”
Credit: Via Facebook
Others responding to the post alluded to Norman’s charges, advising Montgomery that she was “protected” from the negative outcome that may come of the charges against Norman.
“God removes the devil’s from our lives its a hard pill to swallow however we need to keep our eyes opened because the enemies are right next to us..God bless you now you have peace. God has protected you,” read a comment from ka.ren5519.
In September, Montgomery told journalist and family friend April Simpson that she was “too weak” to offer extensive comments about the case.
In a text, Montgomery reportedly wrote to Simpson: “Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son.”
Recently, Judge Nannette Baker denied Norman’s request to be released from jail while awaiting trial, according to STL Today. Since the 41-year-old potentially faces a penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, Baker said she believed he had an incentive to attempt to flee the country before his trial.