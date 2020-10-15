‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot linked to nephew

In 2015, he attempted to obtain a replacement policy through Foresters Insurance but was denied, according to the complaint.

“The applications of all these policies contained numerous false statements regarding Montgomery’s income, occupation, and family history,” the complaint reads.

Days prior to Montgomery’s killing, Terica Ellis told Montgomery she would travel from Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Louis to visit him. On March 13, 2016, a day before Montgomery was killed, Norman flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis.

Andre Montgomery, left, comedian Chris Tucker and Charles Crenchaw, Montgomery's cousin and cast mate on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" Credit: Via Facebook Credit: Via Facebook

The following day, Ellis and Norman communicated using newly activated temporary phones. Ellis also used the temporary phone to communicate with Montgomery and determine his location. Once Montgomery’s location was discovered, Ellis placed a call to Norman. About 8 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis' phone location services place her in the area of the murder at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said the nature of the crime, the volume of evidence in the case and Norman’s criminal record should require he be held until trial.

Ellis, also pleaded not guilty in federal court last month and will be held in jail until trial. Prosecutors allege Norman paid Ellis about $10,000 to lure Andre Montgomery onto Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis where he was killed.