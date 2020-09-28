X

SUV sought in hit-and-run that left bicyclist critically injured

Investigators said the SUV hit the bicyclist and kept going.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are trying to find an SUV after a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in northwest Atlanta.

Raunderio Adams, 29, has been in critical condition since the Aug. 30 crash, Atlanta police said Monday in a statement.

Adams was riding along Northside Drive and John Street about 11:20 p.m. when a white SUV hit him and kept going, according to police.

Witnesses told police the vehicle had a Tennessee license plate and might have been a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD hit-and-run unit at 404-546-5463. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

