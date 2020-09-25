Suspect in shootings across 2 counties makes 1st court appearance

The Clayton sheriff’s office said Jordan abandoned a silver 2009 Acura at the Waffle House and left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Dodge Avenger. U.S. marshals and Clayton police found him on Highland Boulevard in Stockbridge, Clayton police spokesman Darnell Brown said.

Investigators said Karl Anthony Jordan robbed the Waffle House along Ga. 155 near McDonough early Thursday morning, shot a woman in the head and took off in her car. He was eventually captured in Stockbridge. Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The search for Jordan started about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill named him as a suspect in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old and two women.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to Glynn Court, near Hampton, after shots were fired, Clayton police spokeswoman Lt. Cherie West said in a statement.

According to Clayton County police, a grandmother was sitting on the porch when she heard a loud noise from inside the house. She found her daughter lying on the bedroom floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said. When the grandmother picked up her 4-year-old grandchild to leave the house, Jordan shot both victims “from behind,” authorities said.

The grandmother was eventually able to escape and go to a neighbor’s home, Clayton police said during a news conference Thursday.

The women and child were taken to a hospital, where the 4-year-old’s mother died from her injuries, authorities confirmed. The grandmother and child were expected to survive their injuries.

Clayton police believe that at one point Jordan was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

Jordan has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Henry for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23, court officials told AJC.com.

Clayton police have not said what charges he faces there. “The investigation is still ongoing at this time and additional details are currently not available,” Brown said.