Suspect in Edgewood shooting that killed 2, injured 5 dies before arrest

A man accused of killing two people and injuring five others when he fired into a crowd last year in an Edgewood neighborhood died before he could be charged, Atlanta police said Thursday.
Investigators said 43-year-old Alfred White was the lone suspect in the killing of 17-year-old Semaj Jones and 25-year-old Christopher Weaver. The DeKalb County residents were among seven people shot during a large gathering last June along Mayson Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
“Investigators learned Mr. White died prior to being identified as a suspect,” Atlanta police said in a news release. “At this time, investigators are not anticipating charges against anyone else in this case.”
Officers were called to the neighborhood about 5:45 p.m. on June 13 and discovered several people with gunshot wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Some of the victims were taken to hospitals by ambulance while others showed up in private cars, police said. Jones and Weaver were alive when they arrived at the hospitals, but later died of their injuries.
Surveillance photos appeared to show a man get out of a black pickup truck before opening fire into the crowd. Investigators have not said how they linked White to the shooting or when he died. It’s also unclear what prompted the deadly encounter.
One neighbor told investigators she was in her backyard that afternoon when she heard 30 or 40 gunshots. The following morning, she discovered a hole where a bullet had ripped through her home and into a guest bedroom, damaging her blinds and a picture frame on the wall, according to an incident report.
Another couple said two cars parked outside their home were both destroyed by bullets that ended up in their engine blocks, according to a second report filed two days after the shooting.