Suspect in Edgewood shooting that killed 2, injured 5 dies before arrest

Surveillance photos appeared to show a man get out of a black pickup truck before opening fire into the crowd. Investigators have not said how they linked White to the shooting or when he died. It’s also unclear what prompted the deadly encounter.

One neighbor told investigators she was in her backyard that afternoon when she heard 30 or 40 gunshots. The following morning, she discovered a hole where a bullet had ripped through her home and into a guest bedroom, damaging her blinds and a picture frame on the wall, according to an incident report.

Another couple said two cars parked outside their home were both destroyed by bullets that ended up in their engine blocks, according to a second report filed two days after the shooting.