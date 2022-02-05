Suspect in 2 East Point shootings arrested after wreck in police pursuit

Shots erupted again Jan. 30 when someone opened fire near the MARTA station on Main Street little more than a block south of the first shooting, police said. Witnesses reported seeing a black car that resembled the Lexus involved in the prior incident.

MARTA police worked with detectives from the East Point Police Department because the cases seemed related, police said. They quickly determined Phillips as a culprit in both shootings.

Investigators spotted Phillips’ car Friday. When police tried to stop him, he fled and quickly wrecked the vehicle at the corner of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road, according to Friday’s release. Police said Phillips and another man jumped out of the car and fled on foot. Police captured Phillips after an “extended foot pursuit,” authorities said. They recovered a stolen gun and marijuana.

The passenger escaped officers, but police have tentatively identified him. He could face charges, according to investigators.