Suspect back in Georgia to face 76 new counts of child exploitation

The charges stem from an initial investigation launched by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in August 2019. Mark Jason Wood, 44, was arrested Tuesday on the new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wood was first arrested Aug. 15, 2019, when investigators searched his Whitmire Circle home. He was initially charged with nine counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual exploitation of children related to their search.