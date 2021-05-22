Suspect apprehended in shooting death of Chamblee woman

After a DeKalb County woman was fatally shot in her apartment early Saturday morning, police used the location services on her stolen cellphone to help apprehend the suspected killer hours later.
Officers responded to the Bedford Park Apartments in Chamblee just after 5:30 a.m. for a person shot call, Chamblee police spokeswoman Mercy Montgomery said in a press statement. At the apartment complex, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Montgomery said. The woman’s identity has not been released by police.
In the course of the initial investigation, responding officers found that cellphones belonging to the woman and her husband had both been stolen. Investigators also obtained a partial description of the suspect and the suspect’s car, Montgomery said.
Using the location services from the cellphones and Chamblee’s license plate-reading cameras, police were able to track the suspect to the Hairston Woods Apartments in Stone Mountain, Montgomery said. Officers found the suspect standing outside of the vehicle when they arrived at the complex and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
“Investigators have concluded that the motive in this homicide was connected to drug activity between the victim and suspect, who are known to each other,” Montgomery said in the press statement. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, Montgomery added.
