Suspect apprehended in shooting death of Chamblee woman

In the course of the initial investigation, responding officers found that cellphones belonging to the woman and her husband had both been stolen. Investigators also obtained a partial description of the suspect and the suspect’s car, Montgomery said.

Using the location services from the cellphones and Chamblee’s license plate-reading cameras, police were able to track the suspect to the Hairston Woods Apartments in Stone Mountain, Montgomery said. Officers found the suspect standing outside of the vehicle when they arrived at the complex and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.