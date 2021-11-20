ajc logo
X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warmer day before the cold returns

Sunday will be a good day to be outdoors if you have raking to do, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Caption
Sunday will be a good day to be outdoors if you have raking to do, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Sunday is shaping up to be a good day for Atlanta residents to rake up fall leaves.

A small chance of rain is expected late Sunday evening, but it’s expected to be dry throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. It’ll also be warmer than Saturday with a low of 49 degrees and high of 63 degrees.

But cold, wet weather will return Monday with a low of 30 degrees and 40% chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 20s and 30s going into Tuesday before gradually warming back up toward Thanksgiving.

“Make time to get out and tackle some of that yardwork this weekend while we have the great weather around,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon of Sunday’s forecast.

5-day forecast from Channel 2 Action News.
Caption
5-day forecast from Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta drivers will have to maneuver around a few lane closures on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

In Fulton County, lane closures will continue on I-75 from Mt. Paran Road to Cumberland Boulevard for bridge rehabilitation. Lanes will also be closed on I-85 near Cheshire Bridge Road for rehabilitation, as well as on I-85 from I-285 to Flat Shoals Road to seal concrete slabs.

The I-285 Westbound ramp to Ashford Dunwoody Road will be closed for much of the day.

In DeKalb County, watch out for overnight lane closures on I-285 for restriping and other safety improvements between Chamblee Dunwoody and Snapfinger roads.

Two lanes will be closed overnight on I-20 Eastbound and Westbound from Thornton Road to Windsor Street.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Wilkins
Follow Tyler Wilkins on twitter

Tyler Wilkins is a local news reporter covering the cities of Gwinnett County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's particularly interested in explaining how local government institutions impact the residents they serve. He is a Georgia native and graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Travel woes linger after passenger discharges gun at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
Man accused of stabbing Sandy Springs officer arrested in Cobb couple’s slaying
2h ago
20-year-old man shot, killed in Brookhaven
10h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top