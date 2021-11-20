SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warmer day before the cold returns

Metro Atlanta drivers will have to maneuver around a few lane closures on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

In Fulton County, lane closures will continue on I-75 from Mt. Paran Road to Cumberland Boulevard for bridge rehabilitation. Lanes will also be closed on I-85 near Cheshire Bridge Road for rehabilitation, as well as on I-85 from I-285 to Flat Shoals Road to seal concrete slabs.

The I-285 Westbound ramp to Ashford Dunwoody Road will be closed for much of the day.

In DeKalb County, watch out for overnight lane closures on I-285 for restriping and other safety improvements between Chamblee Dunwoody and Snapfinger roads.

Two lanes will be closed overnight on I-20 Eastbound and Westbound from Thornton Road to Windsor Street.

