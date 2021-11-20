SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warmer day before the cold returns

Sunday is shaping up to be a good day for Atlanta residents to rake up fall leaves.
A small chance of rain is expected late Sunday evening, but it’s expected to be dry throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. It’ll also be warmer than Saturday with a low of 49 degrees and high of 63 degrees.
But cold, wet weather will return Monday with a low of 30 degrees and 40% chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 20s and 30s going into Tuesday before gradually warming back up toward Thanksgiving.
“Make time to get out and tackle some of that yardwork this weekend while we have the great weather around,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon of Sunday’s forecast.
Metro Atlanta drivers will have to maneuver around a few lane closures on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
In Fulton County, lane closures will continue on I-75 from Mt. Paran Road to Cumberland Boulevard for bridge rehabilitation. Lanes will also be closed on I-85 near Cheshire Bridge Road for rehabilitation, as well as on I-85 from I-285 to Flat Shoals Road to seal concrete slabs.
The I-285 Westbound ramp to Ashford Dunwoody Road will be closed for much of the day.
In DeKalb County, watch out for overnight lane closures on I-285 for restriping and other safety improvements between Chamblee Dunwoody and Snapfinger roads.
Two lanes will be closed overnight on I-20 Eastbound and Westbound from Thornton Road to Windsor Street.
