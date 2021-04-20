Summertime spirits: Decatur renews open container law until September

Residents will be able to walk around Decatur Square this summer while enjoying a cold beer, a frosty margarita or a glass of rosé.
On Monday, the City Commission extended open container alcohol sales until September 7. City leaders said they’ve received positive feedback from restaurant owners, who said the ordinance has helped them better weather the COVID-19 pandemic while also providing more social distancing options for patrons.
The city first allowed off-premise alcohol consumption in its business districts in October, sparking a discussion on whether the temporary law’s benefits to local businesses outweigh the potential crowding risks. Mayor Patti Garrett said she hasn’t seen any negative effects.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s not been an abused privilege,” she previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It has been a benefit to the community to be able to maintain social distance and have a drink and do it in a responsible manner.”
Garrett also told the AJC the city will seek further community input if they attempt to make this a permanent change in the future.
During Monday’s meeting, Garrett said the city will keep an eye on whether this ordinance seems to encourage outdoor crowds as the weather gets warmer. Alterations to the ordinance are possible if crowds coalesce.
“If we see some behavior that we don’t want to see attached to this, then there are additional tweaks we may need to make in response,” she said. During the same meeting, the city extended its public mask mandate through mid-May — a monthly ritual in Decatur since last July.
Restaurants have to pour alcohol into approved plastic cups to sell to patrons, who also get a wristband to wear while drinking outdoors. Open container alcohol sales are allowed Friday nights from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday nights from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Five business districts are included in the ordinance:
• Decatur Downtown Business District
• East College Business District
• Oakhurst Business District
• Old Depot District
• West Ponce Business District
Decatur Ordinance Extention by Zachary Hansen on Scribd