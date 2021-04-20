Summertime spirits: Decatur renews open container law until September

During Monday’s meeting, Garrett said the city will keep an eye on whether this ordinance seems to encourage outdoor crowds as the weather gets warmer. Alterations to the ordinance are possible if crowds coalesce.

“If we see some behavior that we don’t want to see attached to this, then there are additional tweaks we may need to make in response,” she said. During the same meeting, the city extended its public mask mandate through mid-May — a monthly ritual in Decatur since last July.

Restaurants have to pour alcohol into approved plastic cups to sell to patrons, who also get a wristband to wear while drinking outdoors. Open container alcohol sales are allowed Friday nights from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday nights from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Five business districts are included in the ordinance:

• Decatur Downtown Business District

• East College Business District

• Oakhurst Business District

• Old Depot District

• West Ponce Business District

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter