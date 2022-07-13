Sugarloaf Community Improvement District expands in Gwinnett County

The Sugarloaf Community Improvement District recently expanded by 22 taxable parcels, adding more than $212 million in appraised value.
The district was formed in 2016 and the expansion will bring it to a total of 114 taxable parcels, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled that these property owners have made the decision to invest in improvements that will benefit the greater Sugarloaf community,” said Nicole Love Hendrickson, chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, which last month approved the district’s request to expand.
The expansion includes the Sugarloaf Mills mall and the area surrounding it, and commercial properties on Sugarloaf Parkway, North Brown Road, Sever Road, Duluth Highway, Atkinson Road, Satellite Boulevard, Meadow Church Road and Boggs Road. Some of the properties are high-end office buildings, according to the release from the district.
“Sugarloaf Mills is proud to be a part of the improvements the CID is making,” said Sugarloaf Mills General Manager Robson Souza in the release.
Sugarloaf CID works with the county and others to improve public spaces surrounding commercial properties in the district. Property owners who join the district agree to pay an additional tax of 3.5 mills to fund projects. The expansion will pay for landscaping, Flock Safety cameras with license place readers, improvements to intersections, signs, trail and sidewalk connections and transit upgrades.
“We welcome the investment from these new properties that will ensure the Sugarloaf CID area remains a premier destination in Gwinnett County,” said Sugarloaf CID Chairman Brand Morgan said in the release.
The area is a business and entertainment hub just east of Duluth that includes the Gas South District.
“The County is pleased to partner with the Sugarloaf CID to promote economic and community development to ensure the long-term success of Gwinnett’s Downtown,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who represents the area.
