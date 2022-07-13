Sugarloaf Community Improvement District expands in Gwinnett County

Sugarloaf CID works with the county and others to improve public spaces surrounding commercial properties in the district. Property owners who join the district agree to pay an additional tax of 3.5 mills to fund projects. The expansion will pay for landscaping, Flock Safety cameras with license place readers, improvements to intersections, signs, trail and sidewalk connections and transit upgrades.

“We welcome the investment from these new properties that will ensure the Sugarloaf CID area remains a premier destination in Gwinnett County,” said Sugarloaf CID Chairman Brand Morgan said in the release.

The area is a business and entertainment hub just east of Duluth that includes the Gas South District.

“The County is pleased to partner with the Sugarloaf CID to promote economic and community development to ensure the long-term success of Gwinnett’s Downtown,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who represents the area.