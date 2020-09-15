‘Substantial’ settlement reportedly reached in Breonna Taylor shooting

Louisville’s metro government plans to announce a “substantial” financial settlement Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman fatally shot by police in her apartment six months ago, according to multiple news outlets.
The settlement may be announced as early as 2 p.m., the Courier Journal reported, citing a person knowledgeable about the details who said he could not be identified. The source said he couldn’t release the amount, according to the Louisville newspaper.
Besides the payment, the deal is expected to include policing reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve all search warrants before they go to a judge, the source told the Courier Journal.
A large settlement in the civil suit brought by Taylor’s family comes as a Jefferson County grand jury may screen the criminal case as soon as this week, according to the Courier Journal.
The largest amount Louisville has paid to date to settle allegations of police misconduct was $8.5 million to Edwin Chandler in 2012, the Louisville newspaper reported. Chandler was wrongfully imprisoned for more than nine years after Detective Mark Handy perjured himself.
Taylor was shot and killed after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down her apartment door March 13 to serve a signed no-knock search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation centered 10 miles away.
