"Hollywood of the South" isn't as peachy as it once was for stunt performers

Georgia’s booming film industry has long been a key employer in the state, but for many behind-the-scenes workers, stability remains elusive. At its peak, the state’s film and television industry employed an estimated 10,000 people, fueled by generous tax incentives and a surge in production. Now many are struggling to find steady work after a combination of strikes and slashed content spending from media corporations and their streaming services. But this dip in production work hasn’t stopped local stunt performer Gary Peebles from continuing to chase his dream and hone his craft. AJC’s Fraser Jones recently sat down, and fell down, with Gary to discuss the highs and lows of being a specialized worker in the Georgia film industry. Credit: Gary Peebles / Marvel, Savannah Sicurella, Rodney Ho, Fraser Jones / AJC Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Film Office, ProdPro

Credit: Eilish M. Nobes

Live entertainment complex at Georgia’s biggest film studio to open this year
Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Could a state office boost the music industry like it has Georgia film?
Credit: Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute/Brandon Somerhalder

10 favorite films from Sundance Film Festival 2025

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983

Stacey Abrams responds to President Trump's latest claims in speech to Congress

AJC's Greg Bluestein looks at how, for much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have used Abrams as a political foil. Credits: CNN | CSPAN | Getty Images

48m ago
The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

How Georgia became ground zero for Trump's first month in office

President Trump's agenda is reshaping the U.S. government. Credits: Getty / AP / Georgia Ports / Coca Cola / U.S. State Dept./ WSB / 11 Alive / ABC News / WRDW

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG