"Hollywood of the South" isn't as peachy as it once was for stunt performers

Georgia’s booming film industry has long been a key employer in the state, but for many behind-the-scenes workers, stability remains elusive. At its peak, the state’s film and television industry employed an estimated 10,000 people, fueled by generous tax incentives and a surge in production. Now many are struggling to find steady work after a combination of strikes and slashed content spending from media corporations and their streaming services. But this dip in production work hasn’t stopped local stunt performer Gary Peebles from continuing to chase his dream and hone his craft. AJC’s Fraser Jones recently sat down, and fell down, with Gary to discuss the highs and lows of being a specialized worker in the Georgia film industry. Credit: Gary Peebles / Marvel, Savannah Sicurella, Rodney Ho, Fraser Jones / AJC Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Film Office, ProdPro

2:27