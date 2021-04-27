Stranger plays Secret Santa after finding 4-year-old twins’ Christmas list

Bamburg and his wife posted about their findings on Facebook, where he said it “spread like wildfire.” Within 24 hours, they found out that the balloon came from Gonzalez and her twins.

In April, after months of accumulating gifts including a puppy, Bamburg and his wife drove to meet the Gonzalez family at the halfway mark in Oklahoma.

“I dreamed all my life of finding a balloon with just a name and number and calling and saying, ‘I found your balloon.' I saw a note attached to it. And on this note, it was sealed with a single red star, and I thought, ‘What is this?' So, I broke it open and it was Luna's Christmas list." - Alvin Bamburg of Shreveport, Louisiana

The two families exchanged the heartwarming gifts.

“So many wonderful people still exist in this Earth,” Gonzalez said. “Even if it’s a stranger who takes time out of their day to make somebody happy.”