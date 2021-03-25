Stonecrest mayor says lung scarring from COVID-19, benign tumors mistaken for cancer

He returned about 11 weeks later, but he feared he came back too quickly after the dour diagnosis in late February. Lary announced the potential cancer return at a tense Feb. 28 City Council retreat, where he apologized for his impatience with other city leaders.

After that, he said he went to the West Coast for second opinions, which revealed coronavirus-related scarring and benign adrenal tumors were mistaken as possibly cancerous.

During Monday’s meeting, he finished up his health update by showing off an inhaler and saying he’s in good spirits.

“I don’t feel that sick anymore,” he told The AJC. “I’m going to be fine.”

