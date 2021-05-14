Stonecrest council agrees to sell former Sears building for $2.4M

During Monday’s Stonecrest Urban Redevelopment Authority meeting, city financial advisor Edmund Wall said the buyer agreed to pay $500,000 at closing and the rest six months after closing. The unanimous vote to move forward did not close the sale, but it did show the city agrees to the buyer’s terms. Clanton, the URA’s vice chair, said he hopes the sale will be finalized in the next week or two.

The city issued revenue bonds to finance the purchase of the property, including the 157,000-square foot building. The bonds were worth $2,215,000, according to Clanton.

A week after purchasing the former Sears property, Stonecrest bought a former Sam’s Club for nearly $3 million. Mayor Jason Lary previously said he envisioned a new city hall at that site. It has served multiple purposes over the past year, including use as a voting location and a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

Clanton said the future of the former Sam’s Club property is “on the back of (the council’s) minds,” but they have not publicly discussed making any changes to the initial vision for that property.

