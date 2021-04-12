Stonecrest closes City Hall to staff after COVID-19 case

Stonecrest city employees won’t be able to enter City Hall for several days due to a positive COVID-19 case.
A city staff member received a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, prompting the city to shut down the building to all city employees, vendors and customers until Thursday, the city said in a news release.
The Stonecrest City Hall, located within Strayer University off Stonecrest Boulevard, has been closed to the public for several months due to the pandemic.
City staff, who sometimes needed to go to the building for certain materials and equipment, will work remotely during this time. The City Hall was sanitized on Sunday and will continue to be cleaned throughout this week.
No details were provided on the condition of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, but the release said the employee will be retested to confirm the result. In addition, all employees who were in close contact are being asked to self-isolate.
Further updates will be posted on the city’s website, Stonecrestga.gov.