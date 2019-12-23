X

Make lasting memories at Stone Mountain Christmas

Best holiday events in Atlanta 2019

Atlanta Winter Guide | Dec 23, 2019
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From Snow Mountain to the Snow Angel's Christmas Parade, for many families a Stone Mountain Christmas is tradition in Atlanta.

Every holiday season, Stone Mountain transforms into a winter wonderland featuring holiday lights at the Musical Frosted Forest and of course lots of snow. You can attend the holiday extravaganza from November 16 to January 5.

» RELATED: WINNER: Best holiday event in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta

At night, the town lights up during the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa takes flight right before the parade begins. This year the parade features seven new floats and a cast of 40 performers including 10-foot tall candy canes, walking snow globes, Christmas trees and more, according to their website. The attraction also features live musical performances and lots of holiday characters. Ticket prices range from $31.95 to $79.95, depending on the package you choose.

» RELATED: Woodruff Park to become 3-month wonderland of light sculptures

While Snow Mountain also takes place at Stone Mountain it is considered a separate attraction, running from November 16 to February 23. See the event schedule for timing for all entertainment and attractions.

» RELATED: Roof at Ponce City Market transforming into winter playground

DETAILS

Stone Mountain

1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Find more things to do this winter with the Atlanta Winter Guide.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.