Stocks climb on Wall Street after Europe agrees on virus aid

The 27 EU leaders agreed to a $2.1 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund after one of their longest summits. To cope with the biggest recession in its history, the EU will establish an $858 billion coronavirus fund, partly based on common borrowing, to be sent as loans and grants to the hardest-hit countries.

That is in addition to the agreement on the seven-year, $1.14 trillion EU budget that leaders were haggling over even before the pandemic.

Germany’s DAX jumped 1.7% to 13,272, putting it in positive territory for the year after a massive plunge during the pandemic. France’s CAC 40 added 1.2% to 5,155, and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% to 6,297. Dow futures gained 0.6%, and those for the S&P 500 future advanced 0.7%.

Investors also were encouraged by news from scientists at Oxford University that their experimental coronavirus vaccine prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot in an early trial.

Other projects are underway. A vaccine under development by colleagues of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert at the National Institutes of Health, and Moderna Inc., will start its final testing about July 27. The 30,000-person study is intended to prove if the shots are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

“Ebullience around positive vaccine and the recent round of robust macro data continues to float markets in rough seas,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.