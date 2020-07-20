Stocks off to mixed start on Wall Street ahead of earnings

Wall Street is coming off its third consecutive weekly gain after improvements in hiring, retail sales and other parts of the economy, along with rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. Underlying it all is massive aid for the economy and the promise of nearly zero interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Still, worries remain that the rise of coronavirus counts across much of the country will derail efforts to reopen businesses shut down due to the pandemic.

Investors have an eye on Washington as Congress returns this week to begin work with the White House on another trillion-dollar economic aid package against the backdrop of a renewed surge in the outbreak. The U.S. has now registered more coronavirus infections and a higher death count of 140,500 than any other country.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.61% from 0.63% late Friday.

In the commodities markets, a barrel of U.S oil was down 1.2% to $40.11. Brent crude, the international standard, was off 1% to $42.72 a barrel.