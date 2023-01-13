Stem cell clinic accused of making millions off injections will pay less than $300K in restitution

“This type of deceptive activity will not be tolerated,” Carr said, “and we will continue to pursue any company that seeks to exploit our most vulnerable populations.”

Elite, over the years, had promoted regenerative cellular medicine as treatment for Parkinson’s, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and strokes, offering “remarkable improvement when other traditional medical processes have failed or had limited efficacy,” according to the state’s complaint. The company’s practices were highlighted in a 2018 Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation into the “wild west” of the local stem cell therapy market.

Former patients of what was then Superior Healthcare told the AJC about attending lunch seminars where presenters wearing lab coats promised miracle cures for aches and pains that came with diseases or aging. They said they later interacted with nurses and chiropractors instead of medical doctors, and often wound up haggling with the offices for their money back after the shots had zero effect on their pain.

Under a consent order and injunction filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week, Elite and its owner and manager, Justin Paulk, are permanently barred from advertising or selling any regenerative medicine treatments. Nor may they own or operate any business that markets on behalf of a healthcare business advertising regenerative medicine. However, if some regenerative stem cell treatment becomes FDA approved, the defendants can seek a modification of the court order.

The consent order also says the company must pay a $600,000 civil penalty, but that will be waived if all restitution has been paid, and all the other conditions of the settlement have been met, by January 2026.

The restitution sum includes $137,631 to more than a dozen former Elite patients who have already filed complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, and another $150,000 for those who file claims by Aug. 1. Instructions for filing for a refund are available on the state’s website. If the full $287,631 is not claimed by former patients, the Attorney General’s office will hold the money as a civil penalty, the agreement said.

The Attorney General still has a separate lawsuit pending against the former operator of Superior Healthcare’s Canton location, licensed chiropractor Steven D. Peyroux as well as Brent J. Detelich, a former chiropractor who was once convicted of health care fraud in Pennsylvania. That case was filed with the Federal Trade Commission in federal court, with a hearing on summary judgment motions scheduled in March.