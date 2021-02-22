Georgia opens 4 COVID-19 vaccination sites

Kemp said more than 1.75 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Georgia, accounting for about 89% of the state’s supply. He said as supply expands, the state will be able to scale up the four mass vaccination sites and add more locations.

Within the next few days, the governor also plans to expand who can get the vaccine, a group that now includes people over 65, first-responders and caregivers to the elderly.

James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, said officials are working through minor “hiccups” in the opening of the sites. Behind him, live footage showed workers beginning to dole out the vaccine to people in a line of cars at one of the drive-in sites.

“We’re definitely ready to rock and roll this week,” said Stallings.

Kemp said 85% of deaths from COVID-19 have been in the population age 65 and over and that seniors continue to be the urgent focus of the vaccination program.

The sites will initially dispense about 22,000 shots per week, Kemp said. The state sites, operated by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, are augmenting vaccination sites previously opened by county health departments.

Drivers at the Delta Flight Museum said they were grateful for the location opening up after their failed attempts to get the vaccine elsewhere.

Officials greeting drivers outside the gates wouldn’t allow media inside.

Larry Thomas, 71, said he was turned away after walking from his home about five blocks away. Thomas said he heard on the television news this morning that walk-ins would be allowed vaccines. Thomas said he has a scheduled appointment at the site for Thursday.

“I’m very concerned,” Thomas said about being able to get the vaccine. “I was on standby at Kroger. They’re waiting on more vaccines.”

Caregiver Muzette Printup, 57, drove into the Delta site hoping to receive the vaccine. She landed an appointment for tomorrow at another location through Clayton County, she said, after several tries for an appointment at other locations.

Nicole Gaines, a Delta flight attendant, of Powder Springs, arrived with her mother Rhonda Robinson, 68, who said she’s been on a waitlist with her doctor’s office at Piedmont Hospital.

In Clarkesville, workers steadily screened drivers through eight lanes at the Habersham County Fairgrounds. After answering a few questions from their cars, people were directed to park and sent up a hill to get their vaccines in a building.

To register to get the vaccine at one of the state’s sites, those who are eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the first phase can pre-register for an appointment and those currently ineligible can sign up for information about when they can get the vaccine at https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/.