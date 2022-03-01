State, federal agencies investigating pipeline spill in Lawrenceville

The pipeline was shut off, but the company confirmed that it has since been repaired and restarted.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order, requiring that Kinder Morgan operate the pipeline at reduced pressure, analyze the cause of the leak and submit a work plan for repairing the affected area.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division confirmed that the agency is also investigating the incident and that remediation work is underway.

The spill and temporary shutdown of the pipeline do not appear to have had a major impact on gas prices around the metro area. However, gas prices have been rising in recent days, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ripples through global markets.

