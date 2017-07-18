‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 12: From the gutter to the homicide file

An amazing week in the Justin Ross Harris murder trial: it started in the gutter with Ross Harris’s strange and sordid sexual behavior and ended with blockbuster testimony by a defense witness and gripping video from the police station.
This witness put the lie to one of the most explosive assertions of the state: that Harris investigated a website devoted to a “child free” lifestyle.
Also, with Cobb County police Det. Phil Stoddard on the stand Friday afternoon, the prosecution played the recording of Harris’s police interview and then the recording of his former wife, Leanna, visiting him in that same interrogation room.
Go the ajcbreakdown.com or download Episode 12 from the podcast store at iTunes.