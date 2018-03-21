ajc logo
X

Tax breaks approved for Georgia Aquarium and Cartersville auto museum

The Georgia Aquarium plans an expansion by 2020. Photo: Georgia Aquarium

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia Aquarium plans an expansion by 2020. Photo: Georgia Aquarium

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 20, 2018

The Georgia General Assembly has given final approval to tax breaks worth $4.5 million for the Georgia Aquarium’s expansion and $960,000 for an auto history museum in Cartersville.

The Senate voted 45-9 to approve House Bill 793 on Monday, sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal for his signature.

READ MORE: Georgia Aquarium's expansion plans include new shark gallery

The sales tax discount would subsidize the $100 million cost of a new shark gallery, redesigned main entrance and other attractions at the Georgia Aquarium.

The tax incentive would also help fund construction of a $35 million automobile history museum in Cartersville, which is already the site of the Tellus Science Museum and the Booth Western Art Museum.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage6h ago
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
10h ago
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape
3h ago
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
Opinion: Trump muddles the GOP message
9h ago
The Latest
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage
6h ago
Opinion: Trump muddles the GOP message
9h ago
Warnock receives housing allowance from Ebenezer, offsets Senate cap on salary
9h ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
2h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top