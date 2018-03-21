Tax breaks approved for Georgia Aquarium and Cartersville auto museum

The Georgia General Assembly has given final approval to tax breaks worth $4.5 million for the Georgia Aquarium’s expansion and $960,000 for an auto history museum in Cartersville.
The Senate voted 45-9 to approve House Bill 793 on Monday, sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal for his signature.
The sales tax discount would subsidize the $100 million cost of a new shark gallery, redesigned main entrance and other attractions at the Georgia Aquarium.
The tax incentive would also help fund construction of a $35 million automobile history museum in Cartersville, which is already the site of the Tellus Science Museum and the Booth Western Art Museum.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest